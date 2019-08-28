

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - Police in Windsor, Ont. say they're investigating a recent case of vandalism to a vehicle as a suspected hate crime.

They say they responded to a complaint that a white Cadillac SUV was damaged some time before Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver's door was dented, the car handles were glued shut, there were two flat tires and scratches down the sides of the car.

They say words and symbols were also spray painted on the vehicle, leading police to classify the case as a hate crime investigation.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.