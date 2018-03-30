

The Canadian Press





MORRIS-TURNBERRY, Ont. -- A 56-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in what police are calling a double homicide in Huron County, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to an address in the rural municipality of Morris-Turnberry -- about 90 kilometres northwest of Kitchener, Ont. -- on Thursday morning.

They say they found two people dead, as well as a woman who was injured.

Police say they would not release any information about the victims, as their identities are subject to a publication ban.

Investigators say Kevin Carter, 56, of Wingham, Ont., was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Spokesman Const. Jamie Stanley says he could not comment on the cause of death of the two victims or on the nature of the woman's injuries, but says the woman received treatment and has since been released from hospital.

Carter will appear in Gorderich, Ont., court on April 3