Winning $21 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes area
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
Share:
Published Sunday, February 27, 2022 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 27, 2022 11:38AM EST
One winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth more than $21 million was sold in the Kawartha Lakes area, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
The ticket for Saturday night's draw is valued at $21,593,703.80.
The next Lotto 6/49 jackpot is an estimated $5 million and the draw will be held on March 2.