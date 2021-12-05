The OLG has revealed where in Ontario the winning ticket for Saturday's $8.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was purchased.

According to the OLG, the winning ticket was sold somewhere in Mississauga, but the exact location within the city can't be publicly announced for security reasons.

The second price in Saturday's draw of $207,248.90 was sold in Lambton County.

A $1-million ticket was also sold in Niagara Region.

"It was a clean sweep for Ontario for this Lotto 6/49 draw in terms of the big prices," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

Another three tickets purchased in Ontario won a $100,000 Encore prize.

Those tickets were sold in Ottawa, Simcoe County, and Grey County, the OLG said.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 8 will be an estimated $5 million.

According to the OLG, Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won more than $13.5 billion in prices since 1982.