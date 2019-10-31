

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a three-year-old boy.

Police say Daniel Jensen, 33, of Winnipeg was arrested on Wednesday and is also charged with assault for allegedly attacking the child's mother.

“I think it's inconceivable to think that somebody would target an innocent child, probably one that was attempting to sleep at that time of night, very defenceless,” police Const. Jay Murray said Thursday.

Murray said Jensen and the mother previously were in a relationship, but he is not the child's father.

They were at a different location early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into violence and, police say, the mother was assaulted.

Jensen then is alleged to have walked to the north-end Winnipeg residence where the boy was likely sleeping and stabbed him multiple times.

“I think a lot of people are having a hard time grasping that somebody would be capable of doing something like this,” Murray said. “It's very hard to believe.”

The child was still in critical condition in hospital on Thursday.

Jensen was walking on the street when he was identified by some officers Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody.

At the time of the attack, Jensen was under a court order not to contact the mother, Murray said.

The suspect has also been charged with failures to comply with recognizance and probation orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.