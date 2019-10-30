

Winnipeg police are investigating what they are calling an unthinkable attack that left a three-year-old boy in grave condition.

Police said they were called to a north-end residence early Wednesday and found the boy with serious injuries.

Const. Jay Murray could not provide much information about what happened, but said the assault with a weapon was not random.

Murray said police had a suspect, but no one was in custody.

The assault came just days after a deadly weekend in Winnipeg during which a 14-year-old girl was fatally stabbed at a Halloween party and a baby was injured during a separate shooting.

Murray said the amount of violence involving children is unusual and he expects it will have a large impact on the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.