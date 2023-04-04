

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police are reporting the discovery of another Indigenous woman's body in a landfill.

Police say the remains of Linda Mary Beardy, 33, were found Monday afternoon by staff at the city-run Brady landfill in south Winnipeg.

Insp. Shawn Pike said Tuesday the death is suspicious and is being investigated by the homicide unit.

He said Beardy's body appears to have not been in the landfill for a long time.

“From the time that these remains were left at or located at the Brady landfill was probably a matter of a couple of hours,” Pike said.

Pike said the case is not believed to be linked to the remains of Rebecca Contois that were found in the same landfill last year, or the killings of three other women.

“We have no information to suggest that there are any other victims, or that this investigation is related to any previous incidents.”

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in a different, privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, but they have not been found.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of these three women as well as an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Operations at the Brady landfill have paused as police investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.