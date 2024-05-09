

The Canadian Press





A Winnipeg trial has heard the belongings of two slain women were found in the apartment of an admitted serial killer.

A police officer who searched the home of Jeremy Skibicki testified Thursday that clothing and jewelry belonging to Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered in the suite.

Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four Indigenous women in 2022.

He has admitted to the killings, but his lawyers are arguing that he's not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

The Crown says the killings were racially-motivated and that Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Court has also heard DNA evidence belonging to Harris, Myran and a third victim, Rebecca Contois, was found in the apartment.

The fourth victim is an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

The remains of Contois were found in a dumpster in the same neighbourhood where Skibicki lived as well as in a landfill. The remains of Harris and Myran are believed to be in a different landfill.

Police have said it's not known where the remains of Buffalo Woman are located.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.