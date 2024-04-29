Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
Donna Bartlett (centre), the grandmother of Marcedes Myran, walks to the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building in downtown Winnipeg, where the trial of Jeremy Skibicki, the man accused of killing Myran and three other women is set to begin, on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2024 3:54PM EDT
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
Jeremy Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.
Skibicki's lawyers are now arguing for a judge-alone trial.
Jurors were chosen last week and are expected to sit on May 8, when opening arguments are to start.
The partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in the spring of 2022.
Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside the city, and the location of Buffalo Woman's remains are unknown.