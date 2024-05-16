

The Canadian Press





The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The woman obtained a protection order against Jeremy Skibicki in 2019, after he allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her.

Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women.

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings in 2022 but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

A shelter worker has testified Skibicki once said he went there to find a victim.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.