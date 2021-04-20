We may be a month into spring, but Toronto is set to see some winter-like weather on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Toronto and much of the GTA, warning that the city could see between 4 cm and 8 cm of snow, as well as slippery road conditions, between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

“Snow will move into the area this evening. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm are possible by noon on Wednesday, with lower snowfall amounts expected along the shores of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its advisory. “The Wednesday morning commute may be impacted. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

While Toronto has seen several days of double-digit warm weather recently, the throwback to winter-like conditions comes courtesy of a low-pressure system forecast to track south of the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The system is expected to bring some chilly temperatures with it, with a low of -2 C expected Tuesday night, feeling more like -6 with the wind chill overnight.

A low of -4 C is expected on Wednesday.

The bout of wintry weather is expected to be short-lived, with a high of 8 C predicted for Thursday and 15 C predicted for Friday.