A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.

Environment Canada predicts the snowfall will cause reduced visibility, and icy road conditions beginning this evening into Tuesday morning.

“Rain showers are expected to quickly change to snow this afternoon or evening as colder air moves into southern Ontario,” a statement by Environment Canada reads. “Snow may become heavy at times this evening or overnight. Increasing northwest winds gusting from 50 to 60 km/h may result in localized areas of blowing snow in exposed areas.”

Environment Canada advises travellers to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions this evening and to drive slowly as the sudden change in weather could become hazardous. Drivers should monitor visibility while driving, watch tail lights and be prepared to stop.

The City says that it is monitoring the weather forecast, and will deploy crews and equipment as required. Snow clearing operations, such as road salting and snow clearing, will start as soon as the snow starts to stick to the pavement and sidewalk plowing is anticipated to begin early Tuesday morning.

The snow will lead into what Environment Canada is predicting to be Toronto’s coldest December day on Tuesday. A low of – 4 C is forecasted for that day, due to a wind and rain storm hitting the Maritimes early this week.

The storm will “briefly shove a bout of cooler and more seasonable air into southern Ontario to begin the week,” according to Environment Canada.

Lingering moisture and cool air could produce 2 to 4 cm of snow to blanket regions across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Tuesday morning.

However, the snow is unlikely to stick around.

Temperatures are expected to rebound by Wednesday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will warm up to a high of 1 C and a low of – 2 C, with cloudly periods expected overnight.

A high of 4 C is predicted for Thursday, with the warmer trend carrying through to Christmas Day.

According to CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter, the warmer weather pattern might just last through to the end of the year.

“So, the chances for a white Christmas are looking pretty slim at this point for Toronto,” he said.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with cloudy periods into the night. There will be a high of zero and a low of – 2 C.

The weekend will begin to warm up again, with temperatures expected to remain in the positives.

There will be a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C Friday and a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and a low of 2 C.

Christmas Eve on Sunday is expected to be a degree warmer, and cloudy still, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 5 C.