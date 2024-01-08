Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting messy conditions from Owen Sound to Sydenham, Ont., extending as far south as the Greater Toronto Area and as north as Bracebridge. The storm system is set to bring blowing snow and later, rainfall, which in some areas could lead to icy conditions, the agency says.

In Toronto, a special weather statement issued by the agency calls for up to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday morning, set to change into rain by the evening. Areas closer to Lake Ontario could see 20 to 40 mm of rainfall, the agency stated.

“Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives,” the statement reads. “At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow will arrive after the morning commute, but that the afternoon commute could be significantly impacted.”

As the week goes on, the messy weather can be expected to persist. On Wednesday, rainfall and a high near 4 C, and on Thursday, flurries make their way back into the forecast as temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark.

The city saw its first significant snowfall of the year over the weekend when residents woke up to about five centimetres of accumulation.