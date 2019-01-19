

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It’s going to be a snowy and bitterly cold day in Toronto, so if you have the option of just staying inside and keeping warm you may want to do that.

The city remains under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada is calling a “major winter storm.”

The weather agency says that the snow will begin falling early this morning with a total accumulation of five to 10 centimetres near Lake Ontario and two to five centimetres north of Highway 7.

It gets worse, though.

The system is also being accompanied by frigid temperatures that could be among the coldest the city will feel throughout 2019.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of – 12 C for today but it will feel closer to – 23 with the wind chill.

It won’t improve anytime soon either. A daytime highs of – 15 C is in the forecast for Sunday and the weather agency says that it could feel as cold as – 31 with the wind chill in the morning hours.

“Very cold temperatures and moderate winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h will accompany the snow resulting in wind chill values in the – 20 to – 30 range. These very cold wind chills are expected to persist into Monday morning,” the special weather statement says.

Hundreds of plows ready to be deployed

City officials have said that they will have 200 salt trucks, 300 sidewalk plows and 600 road plows at the ready to respond to today’s storm.

They also say that they will be deploying 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of salt on city roads as a “first line of defence.” That salt will also be mixed with an additive that is used to improve its effectiveness in extreme cold.

“It is a derivative from beet juice and it allows the salt to become more effective in cold temperatures. We only use it in extreme cold,” Superintendent of Road Operations Mark Mills told CP24 on Friday.