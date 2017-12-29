

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Drivers in parts of the GTA faced a rough commute to work this morning as a lake effect snow band drifted into the region.

“A band of lake effect snow from Lake Ontario is grazing areas near the shore of the lake in Mississauga this morning. This lake effect snow band may drift into the City of Toronto after 7 a.m. today,” Environment Canada said Friday morning.

“Local snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm are possible mainly near the shore of Lake Ontario. Sudden very low visibility in bursts of heavier snow is possible as the lake effect snow band moves through.”

The snow impacted those travelling along the QEW and the Gardiner Expressway this morning.

“Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions,” the national weather agency said.

The snow prompted Environment Canada to issue a winter weather travel advisory for the city of Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton but the advisory ended at around 10:30 a.m. when conditions improved.

The snow comes as the GTA continues to cope with an extended cold snap.

A low of -12 C is expected on Friday night and a low of -20 C is in the forecast on Saturday night.

New Year’s Eve will bring even more frigid weather.

Environment Canada says the city will see a high of -15 C and a low of -22 C on Dec. 31.