Winter weather travel advisory ends for Toronto
A woman makes way through a winter storm in downtown Toronto on Wednesday February 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Saturday, December 18, 2021 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 18, 2021 5:53PM EST
A winter weather travel advisory for Toronto has ended following periods of snow throughout the day.
Snow began to fall Saturday morning over southwestern Ontario and spread eastward into the Toronto area and the Golden Horseshoe regions.
The weather agency had predicted the city would see a total of five to 10 cm of snow before day’s end.
Periods of light snow are expected into Saturday evening. A low of minus seven is expected overnight.