

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto and most of the GTA has ended.

A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow pummelled the region on Sunday causing numerous collisions.

Environment Canada previously said some area could see snow and ice pellet accumulations of between five and 10 centimetres.

There will be local blowing snow Sunday evening. The temperature will dip to -3 C with a wind chill of -8.

On Monday, it will be mainly cloudy. The temperature will reach a high of 0 C and a low of -8 C feeling more like -10 with the windchill.