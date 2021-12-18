Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.

Snow is set to begin this morning over southwestern Ontario and will spread eastward into the Toronto area and the Golden Horseshoe regions through the day.

The national weather agency says a total of five to 10 cm of snow is expected today.

“Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada wrote on its website Saturday morning.

The temperature is set to steady near zero today.