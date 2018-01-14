

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and the southern portions of York and Durham regions Saturday evening, saying up 10 cm of snowfall is possible through Monday.

Meteorologists say “bands of flurries” will fall on eastern Toronto and parts of York and Durham regions until mid-Monday.

“Local amounts of 5 cm or so will be possible tonight, and again on Monday,” Environment Canada said.

Additional snow is possible on Monday afternoon and into the evening rush hour.