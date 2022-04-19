Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario due to snow
Cars drive along Toronto's Lakeshore Drive as visibility diminishes through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 19, 2022 5:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 5:09AM EDT
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario, although it has been lifted for the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Peterborough.
A spring snowstorm is forecasted to drop up to 10 centimetres of snow.
The advisory stretches from the Kingston region to the Quebec border.
Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of up to three centimetres per hour.
However, it adds above freezing temperatures may limit snowfall accumulations.
The national weather agency is warning of potential reduced visibility on roadways, and advises both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care given the weather conditions.