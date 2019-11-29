

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A special weather statement issued for Toronto and the GTA has been upgraded to a winter weather travel advisory ahead of freezing rain and snow mix on Sunday.

Environment Canada says a strengthening low-pressure system is expected to bring freezing rain and snow beginning Sunday morning.

"There remains some uncertainty as to the track of the low; however, there is the potential that some areas could see total snowfall or ice pellet amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Monday morning," Environment Canada says.

Some areas could see hours of freezing rain or ice pellets, the weather agency says, before transitioning to snow or freezing on Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is expected to fall for through the night before tapering off on Monday morning.

The weather agency says strong wins gusting up to 70 km/h and local blowing snow could reduce visibility.