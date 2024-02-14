After a streak of dry, above-season weather, Toronto is expected to see significant snowfall on Thursday.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the city and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area, as Environment Canada forecasts five to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Snow is forecast to begin Thursday morning. The snow will continue through the day before tapering to lake effect flurries Thursday evening, particularly for areas north and west of the GTA,” the advisory read.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected to move in Thursday evening before easing by early Friday morning.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” Environment Canada said, adding that motorists should expect reduced visibility. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The federal weather agency said Toronto will see a daytime high of -1 C on Thursday.

On Friday, it will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Sunny conditions are expected to continue this weekend, with a high of -4 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday.

Toronto has seen unusually warm weather this winter and even broke a temperature record last week when the temperature climbed above 15 C on Friday.