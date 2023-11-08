The drive this evening, especially for those heading home outside of Toronto, could be tricky due to a wintry mix of rain, ice pellets and snow.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for several parts of York Region and Simcoe County, as well as in Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton. Northern Durham Region is also under a similar warning.

Environment Canada said freezing rain is expected to persist this evening, and those areas could see an ice build-up of two to five millimetres.

"An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the area. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets by early this evening before transitioning to freezing rain," the advisory read.

Environment Canada noted that freezing rain will transition to rain overnight.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Meanwhile, a special weather statement was issued in Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

Environment Canada said freezing rain is possible in those areas late this afternoon and evening, with light ice build-up on some surfaces over higher terrain.

In Toronto, no weather advisories are in effect, but the city could still see rain mixed with ice pellets this evening.

"We're not dealing with heavy ice pellets or heavy freezing rain or heavy snowfall, but it's just enough to create wet roads and slick roads," CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said.

The temperature has been slowly climbing back up after going to a low of -3 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning.

It will be mainly cloudy on Thursday with a high of 10 degrees Celsius and a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning.