

Chris Fox, CP24.com





After appealing to the public for help, Toronto police said they have been able to notify the family of a woman who sustained life-altering injuries in a Wychwood crash on Monday morning.

The female victim was in the St. Clair and Oakwood avenues area when she was hit by a vehicle at around 7:20 a.m.

Police previously said they were unable to ascertain the identity of the woman and were facing a language barrier in communicating with her.

At around 10 p.m. the same day, officers said they were able to identify the woman and notify her family.

“Thank you to all those who assisted,” police said in a tweet.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.