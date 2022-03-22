York Regional Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a park was vandalized with anti-Black graffiti in Georgina Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Constable Garrett Styles Park, in the area of Laurendale and Terrell avenues, for a report of anti-Black and offensive graffiti shortly after 8 a.m.

Areas of the park and equipment were found vandalized, police said.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate vandalism or hate crimes in any form. Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression sexual orientation, or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with information or video surveillance in that area to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.