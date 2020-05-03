

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





Police are looking for witnesses after a 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed three elderly people after getting into a car crash in Mississauga.

Peel Region Paramedics said they were called to a location in the Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads area at 9:14 a.m. about a collision involving two vehicles.

Police said the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then fled on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and remained on scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

As the suspect fled on foot, he eventually found a bicycle and used it to flee the area, investigators said.

He ended up entering a nearby residence on Holden Crescent, police said, where he allegedly viciously attacked an elderly couple as well as an adjacent elderly neighbour.

One man was in critical condition while another man and woman were in serious condition, police said Saturday.

“All the victims were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries,” police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found the man allegedly brandishing a knife, near a shed in the backyard of a home. Police said that the suspect was shot and critically wounded by police.

The man is now in stable condition in hospital, police said Saturday.

“Unfortunately an altercation did ensue between that male and our officers and shots were fired,” Const. Danny Marttini said.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called to probe the circumstances of the shooting.

The Special Investigations Unit is called to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asking to call police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).