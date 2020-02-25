

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a stabbing in Richmond Hill that left a teenage boy with serious injuries.

Police say shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Yonge Street and King Road for a reported stabbing.

According to investigators, a fight broke out in the parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during the altercation.

The victim made his way to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to call police.

He was transported to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

“Officers are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoke to police to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video.”

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.