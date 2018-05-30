

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the patio of the Madison Avenue Pub.

Police said the alleged incident took place at the pub, located in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue, on May 19.

The woman attended the location at around 12 a.m.

Police allege she was sexually assaulted by a man on the patio at approximately 2 a.m.

The suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by officers as a man between the ages of 21 and 25 standing between five-foot-10 and five-foot-11 with a fit build.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect on Wednesday in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-888-TIPS (8477).