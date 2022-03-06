A 19-year-old woman is dead and a man suffered serious injuries after a car reportedly struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Jameson Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West at 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find the woman in critical condition.

She was rushed a hospital trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

Another man in the vehicle was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Toronto police traffic services officers are investigating what caused the collision.

Westbound Lakeshore Boulevard West was closed beyond Jameson Avenue, along with the ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Jameson Avenue.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.