

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Williams Parkway and Highway 410 shortly before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said the pedestrian was unconscious and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment where she was later pronounced dead.

Police initially said the driver involved in the collision fled the scene in a vehicle described as a yellow short school bus that was not carrying any passengers at the time.

At around 7 p.m., officers said they had located the driver and they are cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been laid.

Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene following the collision that no witnesses had come forward to police, but the road where the collision occurred is “fairly well-traveled” with several schools nearby.

He said that investigators will be looking for potential surveillance camera footage from the surrounding area.

“We are confident that there are more than likely are witnesses out there who have not had an opportunity to speak to investigators,” he said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).