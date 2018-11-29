

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman, described by friends as a “ray of sunshine” with a passion for art, has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Williams Parkway and Highway 410 just before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said the female victim, identified by friends as Nathalie Schmid, was unconscious after being struck by a vehicle. She was subsequently taken to a Toronto trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

Those who were close to Schmid described her as a sweet, talented, soft-spoken woman. Schmid had a passion for painting as she studied at OCAD University in Toronto, her friends said.

Investigators initially said the driver involved in the deadly crash fled the scene but several hours later police confirmed they had located the driver and the suspect vehicle, described as a short yellow school bus. Officers said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and noted the school bus had no passengers onboard at the time of the collision.

“We operate in facts and the facts available to the officers and investigators at the time was that it was a fail-to-remain so no, I would say we were not embarrassed we were just, again, operating on the facts available at the time,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

“The school bus driver stopped at the scene, spoke to one of the initial responding officers at the location but didn’t make it clear what their involvement in the collision was – didn’t say if they had hit anybody or anything like that.”

No charges have been laid thus far.

The school bus has been taken into the centre of forensic sciences for inspection.