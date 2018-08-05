

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three Woodbridge residents are dead, including a seven-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, following a crash at the boundary between Brampton and Vaughan on Saturday.

The collision occurred at Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at around 9 p.m.

Police say an SUV and Corvette collided at the intersection and a 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children were taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

A third child and two other adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.