Woman, 2 children killed after SUV, Corvette collide near Brampton-Vaughan boundary
A damaged SUV is seen at the corner of Countryside Drive and Highway 50 on Aug. 4, 2018. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 10:19AM EDT
Three Woodbridge residents are dead, including a seven-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, following a crash at the boundary between Brampton and Vaughan on Saturday.
The collision occurred at Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at around 9 p.m.
Police say an SUV and Corvette collided at the intersection and a 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children were taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.
A third child and two other adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.