A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after leaving a music event at Downsview Park over the August long weekend.

Investigators said the woman met a man, who also attended the event, while walking between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the area of Bakersfield Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

The man offered to drive the woman to meet her friends.

After she got into the vehicle, police said she was driven to a deserted area and sexually assaulted.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by officers as a white, five-foot-ten to six-foot man between the ages of 28 and 35, with a slim athletic build, short brown hair and a large nose. At the time, he was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt with a darker design on the front.

He was driving a dark-coloured Kia sportage SUV or a similar vehicle, police said.

Surveillance camera footage of the suspect vehicle was released by investigators on Friday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-888-TIPS (2477).