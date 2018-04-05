

Chris Fox and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Brampton that left a female pedestrian fighting for her life in hospital.

The collision took place on Monday at around 10 p.m.

Police told CP24 the suspect turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

Linda Prakash, 45, was crossing Steeles Avenue near Bramalea Road when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene afterwards.

Prakash was headed home after finishing work for the day at a Toyota dealership. She had just gotten off a bus when she was struck.

She was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Earlier today, before news of the arrest became public, Prakash’s niece told CP24 that “pure cowardice” was to blame for the incident.

“The fact that this person hit her and didn’t even stop, especially with all the blood she lost upon impact, that shows pure cowardice,” Prakash’s niece Brittany Sakoor told CP24 outside Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Thursday afternoon. “All our family wants at this point is justice. We just want to know who did this so we don’t have to stay up late and be distracted at work trying to figure out who did this to her and who put her in this position.”

Sakoor said her aunt’s injuries include “broken bones from her skull to her ribs, pelvis and legs.”

She said that she is confident that Prakash is on “the road to recovery” but wants whoever hit her to pay to be held accountable for their actions.

“We are going to be here for her for the rest of this journey but we just want justice for whoever did this," she said.

Police said they recovered a vehicle involved in the crash on Tuesday.

A suspect – identified as Tiffany Keddie – was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm.

Keddie was released on a promise to appear in court on May 7.