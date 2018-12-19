Woman, 21, sexually assaulted by ‘naked stranger’ in apartment foyer: police
A man wanted for a sexual assault in Scarborough is shown in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 2:22PM EST
Sex crimes investigators have released a security camera image of a male wanted after a 21-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by a naked man in the common area of a Scarborough apartment tower on Monday.
Police said they were called to an apartment in the area of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East at 12:45 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault.
A 21-year-old woman told police she was approached in the common area of the building by a “naked stranger.”
He allegedly sexually assaulted her and then got dressed and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, with a dark complexion, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with a muscular build, short black dreadlocks and no facial hair.
He was last seen wearing brown dress shoes, black jeans, black gloves, a blue jean jacket and a green “Tilley” style hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.