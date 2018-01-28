Woman, 22, killed in crash on QEW in Mississauga
Emergency services respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW near Cawthra Road Saturday January 27, 2018. (@Peel_Paramedics /Twitter)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 2:23PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2018 2:25PM EST
A 22-year-old woman is dead following a crash on the QEW in Mississauga on Saturday.
The collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway east of Cawthra Road at around 10 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said five vehicles and a total of 12 people were involved in the crash.
Seven people were injured, two critically.
Schmidt confirmed Sunday that a 22-year-old woman, identified by police as Niagara Falls resident Nicole Turcotte, died following the crash and a 19-year-old woman remains in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.