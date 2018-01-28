

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old woman is dead following a crash on the QEW in Mississauga on Saturday.

The collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway east of Cawthra Road at around 10 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said five vehicles and a total of 12 people were involved in the crash.

Seven people were injured, two critically.

Schmidt confirmed Sunday that a 22-year-old woman, identified by police as Niagara Falls resident Nicole Turcotte, died following the crash and a 19-year-old woman remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.