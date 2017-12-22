

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Vaughan woman has been charged with extortion after her intimate partner alleged he was extorted in exchange for her silence about their relationship.

Toronto police said Friday that the victim and suspect met on a dating website, and “based on the terms of the website,” the pair engaged in a sexual relationship “in exchange for a monetary sum.”

When the man moved to end the relationship, the woman allegedly extorted an undisclosed sum of money from him, saying she would make their relationship known to others if he did not comply.

The man then reported the incident to police.

On Thursday morning, police said they arrested a suspect identified as 23-year-old Amanda Donato.

She faces one count of extortion.

She was released on a promise to appear and is expected in court next at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Jan. 31, 2018.