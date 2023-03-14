A 26-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being stabbed in Oshawa over the weekend and another woman remains in hospital with critical injuries.

Durham Police said they were called to an address on Simcoe Street for reports of an armed person at around 4 a.m. on March 12.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two women suffering from stab wounds. Both of them were rushed to GTA trauma centres.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that one of them has since died. Police identified her as 26-year-old Katie Kainz.

The other woman has not been identified and remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

They said there is no suspect information available so far and described the double stabbing as “an isolated incident.“

Police vehicles could still be spotted in the area a day after the stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Police said that they are appealing to anyone who may have information or video footage from the area to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.