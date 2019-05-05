

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 27-year-old woman is now facing multiple charges after she allegedly stole car keys from the employee area of North York General Hospital last month and drove off.

According to investigators, a woman entered a staff locker room in the hospital, located in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, on April 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

She allegedly took several items of property from the locker area, including a set of car keys. Police said the woman then left the hospital, located the vehicle and drove off.

The woman also allegedly stole bank cards at the time, which she used to make fraudulent transactions, according to officers.

On Sunday, Melanie Beskorowany, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the investigation. She has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fraud under $5,000 and fail to comply with recognizance.

Beskorowany was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.

Investigators said they believe the same woman is responsible for “similar type offences throughout Ontario.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).