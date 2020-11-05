A 27-year-old Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the death of a man found dead in a Markham townhouse last month.

Mohammad Mehdi Amin Sadeghieh, 58, was found inside a townhome on Feeney Lane, in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7, shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 21, after he did not show up at his job that morning.

He was suffering from obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

York Regional Police said earlier they were searching for a black Honda CRV in relation to the incident.

Investigators secured that vehicle in Toronto on Oct. 30.

Sadeghieh was active in the Iranian-Canadian diaspora and was an outspoken of the current Iranian government.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Charmaine Anne Guisalta.

She was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say she is also known as Charmaine Anne Samonte.

Guisalta will appear in court in Newmarket sometime on Thursday.

Investigators say that they do not believe Sadeghieh’s political activities played any role in the incident.

“Investigators do not believe there is a connection between the victim’s political views and his murder,” officers said Thursday. “There are also no public safety concerns for the community as investigators are not looking for additional suspects in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.