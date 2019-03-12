

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Davisville Village on Monday night.

Investigators say the assault took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Balliol Street and Pailton Crescent, near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue,

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man, police say, fled the area westbound on Balliol Street.

The suspect is believed to be in his late thirties or early forties and stands about six-foot-one. Investigators say he is about 160 pounds and has a dark brown goatee and a rounded back with poor posture. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a black toque.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.