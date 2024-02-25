Woman, 32, dies in a vehicle collision in central Ontario, police say
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario. Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late morning on Sunday in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 25, 2024 10:58PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2024 10:59PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario.
Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late Sunday morning in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.
Police say the crash between two cars on Highway 10 and County Road 17 also sent a 61-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the woman was a resident of a nearby town, Grand Valley.
The man was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, police say.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.