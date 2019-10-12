

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three injured, one critically, in downtown Brampton stabbing

A 34-year-old female suspect is in police custody after three people were stabbed in downtown Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Queen and Main streets at 10:51 a.m. for a report of three people suffering stab wounds.

Const. Akhil Mooken said officers went to an apartment above a business in the area and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, a man with serious injuries and a second man with less serious injuries.

The female victim’s condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to a police division for questioning.

“This was a targeted and isolated incident. We would like to assure the community that this was not a random attack,” Mooken said.

He said the suspect and victims “were known to each other” but did not elaborate.

Officers were already in the area before the incident occurred as a farmer’s market was underway outside.

Charges are pending.