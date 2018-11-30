Woman, 65, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 8:53PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 8:55PM EST
A 65-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night.
The incident took place in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.
The female pedestrian was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the collision has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.