

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 65-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in Scarborough last month has succumbed to her injuries.

The collision took place in the area of Warden Avenue and Fairfax Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. on July 30.

At the time, a 36-year-old man driving a 2010 Ford van eastbound on Fairfax Crescent attempted to turn left onto Warden Avenue heading northbound. A woman, attempting to cross Warden Avenue, was struck by the vehicle.

She was transported to hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said she had succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).