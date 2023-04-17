A 66-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Etobicoke.

On Monday, Susan Atkinson, of Toronto, turned herself in to authorties at 22 Division, near Bloor and Dundas streets in Etobicoke. She is facing one count of fail to stop at accident cause death. Atkinson is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

A red Toyota Prius believed to be involved in the crash is at the police station awaiting an examination, Toronto police told CP24 this morning.

The collision happened on Sunday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said a driver was travelling east on Bloor Street West near Aberfoyle Crescent, which is just east of Islington Avenue, when they struck a female pedestrian.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 69-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there a short time later.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash sustained passenger-side damage and also lost its passenger-side mirror.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have security footage or dash camera footage, and were in the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent between the hours of 8:10 and 8:25 a.m., to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.