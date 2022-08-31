Woman, 70, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022 1:39PM EDT
A 70-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Caledonia area.
Police responded to a collision at Gilbert Avenue and Rogers Road around 11:45 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services subsequently transported one woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
No further details have been provided so far.
Rogers Road is closed at Gilbert Avenue as police investigate.