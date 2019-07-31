Woman, 72, dead after apartment catches fire in Bradford, Ont.: police
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:18PM EDT
BRADFORD, Ont. - A 72-year-old woman has died after her apartment caught fire in Bradford, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
South Simcoe police say firefighters and officers were called to the scene at about 8:15 p.m., and found a ground-floor apartment on fire.
They say a woman who was found inside the apartment was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
She was then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she died of her injuries.
Police are not releasing the woman's name, and they say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.