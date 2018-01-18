

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 73-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, paramedics say.

It happened near Rosepac Avenue and Conestoga Boulevard at about 8:15 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim was loaded into an ambulance and later pronounced dead at hospital.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau will be conducting an investigation at the scene.

Const. Bancroft Wright said the driver of the vehicle involved, a female, remained at the scene of the collision.

The intersection of Rosepac Avenue and Conestoga Boulevard has been closed as a result.

Wright said officers are looking for surveillance footage or dash cam video that may have captured the collision.