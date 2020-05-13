A 75-year-old woman is dead after a City of Toronto employee lost control of their pickup truck in Scarborough and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadow Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Wednesday, Det. Brett Moore said the driver of the truck, a 39-year-old woman, lost control and struck a chain link fence before re-entering the roadway.

The vehicle, Moore said, then continued westbound on Lawrence Avenue, crossed over into the eastbound lanes into oncoming traffic, and struck a curb.

'That's where our victim was walking on the sidewalk with somebody else. The vehicle struck the victim and probably (they) were killed instantly," Moore said.

It appears the truck also struck multiple other vehicles during the incident.

Paramedics initially said two people suffered life-threatening injuries but now say no one else was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment but their injuries are believed to be minor.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control but an investigation is currently underway.

"(It's) a very sad situation. A vulnerable road user was killed," Moore said.

"We've got lots to do. We've got a lot of 911 callers that we already have spoken to. We know there is more. There is always more people that saw what happened. We are imploring them to come forward and give us some information if they've got it."

The name of the victim have not been disclosed at this time.

In a statement released Wednesday, the City of Toronto offered condolences to the family and friends of the victim that was killed.

"The city is fully cooperating with the Toronto police and Ministry of Labour investigations. It will also conduct its own internal investigation to better understand what took place," the statement read.

"The city remains committed to ensuring the safety of the public and its employees."